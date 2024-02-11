AFCON: South Africa grabs Bronze, Nigeria and Ivory Coast brace for final clashFit For Ghana holds fitness, peace walk ahead of election 2024

For the first time ever, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana clinched the bronze medal in the 2023 AFCON after defeating DR Congo 6-5 on penalties in the 3rd place classification match.

Both sides squandered several goal-scoring opportunities during open play and settled for a draw after regular play before moving to penalties where goalkeeper Ronwen Williams stepped up to make two crucial saves and secure the win for South Africa.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast AFCON Final preview

The much-anticipated AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast marks the eighth time these teams are locking horns at the tournament, with a record of three wins for Nigeria, two for Ivory Coast, and two draws.

Ivory Coast’s has had a not-so-jolly ride to the knockouts, requiring extra-time and penalties to secure their place in the final against Senegal and DR Congo, respectively.

However, they have managed to make it to the final under interim coach Emerse Faé, making them the first host nation to do so since Egypt in 2006.

In contrast,

Nigeria has looked a strong contender from the get-go, relying on their solid defence to make it this far, conceding only two goals in six matches (excluding penalties).

While they may not have blown anyone away, their steady progress and consistency make them a formidable opponent in the upcoming final.

In a nutshell, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be in search of a fourth AFCON title after having played the finals 7 times while Ivory Coast will be looking to add a 3rd title after featuring in the finals 4 times excluding the current edition.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

Mr. Johnson Kwame Otoo, Executive Producer of Afro Fit National Fitness Series 2024, has called on Ghanaians to ensure that they stay healthy and live in an atmosphere of peace ahead of election 2024.

He noted that the country could enjoy peaceful election only if the citizenry adhered to peace messages and their status of health became paramount to them.

Mr. Otoo made the call at the end of this year’s fitness walk which ended at the Accra Sports Stadium.

About 500 placard-bearing walkers participated in the walk dubbed ‘Afro Fit 2024’ which was an initiative to engineer, and to inspire mentally and physically.

It started from the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets of the city and ended at the starting point.

Inscriptions on some of the placards were ‘Embrace Wellness, embrace life’, Keep fit, your only limit’, and ‘Celebrate every small victory in your fitness journey’.

Mr. Otoo said exercising everyday makes one healthy and also inspired one to stay healthy.

He said ‘Fit for Ghana’

would hold series of walks which was aimed at drumming the message of peace across the country.

The Executive Producer said the message of living a healthy lifestyle would be extended to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital and also tour all the regions with the message of peace.

‘We are doing all these to inspire a healthy lifestyle and also ensure that peace prevails before, during and after e lection 2024,’ Mr Otoo added.

Source: Ghana News Agency