AFCON: Tinubu not impressed with Super Eagles’ performance in group stage



The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the performance displayed by the Super Eagles in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The president’s message was passed via Sports Minister, John Enoh, over a Zoom meeting on Wednesday.

‘I went to the villa for something else and the president cornered me and said, we managed to qualify for the Round of 16. I said your Excellency, that is how we will be going until we win the tournament.

‘He said, ‘tell our players I wasn’t too impressed in our last match but I know that now that they are off the group stage, I know they are going to impress me more and more.’ That is what the president told me,’ Enoh said.

The Super Eagles had a mixed run during the group stage of the tournament, opening with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea followed by a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau.

The Sports Minister, however, used the Zoom call to urge the team to remain focused and improve their performance

as they head into the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Super Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, January 27, in Abidjan.

Source: Cameroon News Agency