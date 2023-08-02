Cameroonian forward Regis Mughe, aged 19, has declined the opportunity to play for the indomitable lions in the upcoming African Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

The decision as reported by French outlet L’EQUIPE, stems from Mughe’s desire to remain with Marseille and gain more playing time with the club.

Mughe has only made 8 appearances for Marseille since joining the French club in 2022 and starting in only two games.

With several players leaving Marseille to participate in the Afcon, Mughe saw this as a chance to secure more playing time with the club.

However, FIFA rules state that players called for national duty cannot play for their club without authorization from their Federation which is in this case FECAFOOT.

Mughe is a product of Brasseries Football Academy in Cameroon and had represented Cameroon in the U23 selection. He was called up for the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifiers against Burundi.

Alhaji Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, has urged the public to support and develop young talents through sports and education.

This, he said, would held unearth more perishing talents from the various communities in the country to enable them have slots in the various sporting activities for a brighter future.

Dr Bitugu, who is also the Special Advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mutapha Yusif, made the appeal during a donation ceremony held at Vodza to support some schools and institutions in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

‘Being a sports person, my aim is to support and give back to my community and help bring out the good talents in our future generation through sport and education,’ he stated.

Among the items donated, included a set of football jerseys, computers, and others worth thousands of cedis.

The beneficiary schools include Keta RC school, Keta AME Zion, Vodza RC school, Adzido basic school, Keta Midwife and Nursing school, as

well as the Keta Municipal Assembly.

Mr Gerhard Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Director of Education, who received the items on be half of the staff and students of the schools, expressed joy for the support and thanked Dr Bitugu and his team of donors for the gesture.

‘We pledged to use the items well for the benefit of our future leaders to unearth the great talent in them.’

Mr Christopher Mensah, the assembly member for the Vodza-Adzido Electoral Area, also thanked the donors for the support.

He appealed to other individuals, philanthropists, corporate entities, and the government to help solve other challenges of the area.

Present at the ceremony where Chiefs, Assembly members, Heads of Institutions, among others.

