African Games: South Africa’s Hayley secures gold in cycling



Hayley Preen has given South Africa their first gold medal in the ongoing African Games after finishing in a time of 2hrs, 41mins, 53secs in the Women’s Road Race event at Ablekuma Olebu in Accra.

The first two laps were simply unpredictable with participants focused on beating the odds for the top prize.

Hayley maintained composure throughout to end her assignment with an impressive solo finish, giving Halbwachs Aurelie, Houli Nesrine and Bamogo Awa a difficult task to accomplish in a competition which started with 50 riders.

Her success in the women’s event meant South Africa had now secured one gold medal and three bronze medals throughout the competition.

Also, 16 Cyclists abrogated the Race including all the Ghanaians, Erica sedzro, Abigail Tetteh, Marjorie Quaye and Agana Rebecca.

The event enters yet another unmissable day tomorrow as the men’s Road Race takes center stage.

Source: Ghana News Agency