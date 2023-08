Hon. Ujambeng Stephen of the North West Regional Assembly thanks God for saving him from the hands of separatist fighters.

The Divisional Representative of Momo celebrated his release with thanksgiving on Sunday August 6 at the Nsimeyong Presbyterian church in Yaounde.

He was kidnapped with other CPDM members after taking part in the 20th May celebration in his municipality. He regained his freedom on June 4.

Source: Cameroon News Agency