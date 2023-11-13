AI-Media at Global Media Congress

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Media Congress is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 14 to 16, 2023, following its successful 2022 edition. This year, AI-Media , will play a central role as the live caption and translation provider, offering advanced solutions to enhance the live event experience.

In today’s world, events like the Global Media Congress provide a valuable platform for media professionals to connect, discover trends, and collaborate. Ensuring that the content reaches a diverse, international audience is crucial, and AI-Media’s technology is making this more achievable than ever.

James Ward, Chief Sales Officer, AI-Media, commented about the event:

“I am thrilled to see AI-Media’s innovative captioning and translation solutions take centre stage at the Global Media Congress. Our technology is not just a game-changer; it’s a bridge-builder, enabling diverse audiences to connect seamlessly and engage in a global conversation. We’re proud to contribute to making events like this more accessible, inclusive, and internationally connected.”

AI-Media’s Innovative Solution Features:

Remote Translation to 5 UN Languages: AI-Media’s technology can seamlessly translate content from English into five United Nations languages: Arabic, French, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish. This capability eliminates language barriers and promotes inclusivity.

AI-Media’s technology can seamlessly translate content from English into five United Nations languages: Arabic, French, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish. This capability eliminates language barriers and promotes inclusivity. Audio Translation on the Same Stream: In addition to text translation, AI-Media offers real-time audio translation, allowing attendees to listen to content in their preferred language, enhancing engagement.

In addition to text translation, AI-Media offers real-time audio translation, allowing attendees to listen to content in their preferred language, enhancing engagement. Accessibility for All: In-venue attendees can access live translated content from their own smartphones or web devices through the event app. This simple solution makes events more accessible and engaging for all participants.

Expanding Reach and Enhancing Satisfaction:

AI-Media’s captioning and translation technology goes beyond convenience; it broadens the reach of events and broadcasts. Offering multilingual content and real-time translation can significantly increase global reach and satisfaction levels, creating more immersive experiences for all.

AI-Media’s LEXI captioning and translation solutions are at the forefront of making events like the Global Media Congress more accessible, inclusive, and globally connected. By overcoming language barriers, AI-Media facilitates cultural exchange and shared knowledge.

For inquiries about how AI-Media can enhance your next event or broadcast with inclusive, multilingual content, visit AI-MEDIA.TV

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company AI-Media is a global leader in live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via AI-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, AI-Media delivers over 8 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. AI-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:AIM. For more information, please visit AI-Media.tv .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 156e404f-5cc8-4ddc-8f1a- ffac86ebdb33

Media Contact: Fiona Habben Senior Marketing Manager – Global Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8978024