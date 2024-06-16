

Ouagadougou: As part of its annual program of activities, the Burkina Information Agency (AIB) organized a comprehensive training session on public procurement procedures for its managers from August 6 to 8, 2025. The training was held in Ouagadougou and aimed to equip AIB officials with a thorough understanding of the various texts applicable to public procurement in Burkina Faso.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the three-day session involved various modules covering the national legal system, the institutional framework, the fundamental principles of public procurement, and the main innovations of decree n°2024-1748/PRES/PM/MEF. This decree relates to the procedures for awarding, executing, and settling public contracts. The training was led by experts €š¬°variste Millogo and Dr. Kabor© W. Ignace Victorien, both members of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s (ARCOP) pool of trainers.





AIB Director General S©raphine Som©/Millogo highlighted that the training enabled participants to revisit the main stages and requirements of public contract processes, update their knowledge with the latest regulatory developments, and better understand their management and transparency responsibilities concerning public funds. She expressed confidence that the tools and best practices shared would enhance performance, mitigate errors, and promote exemplary governance in procurement processes.





In her closing remarks, the director extended her gratitude to the trainers for their quality presentations and ability to simplify complex concepts. She also commended the organizing committee for their professionalism in preparing and conducting the session.

