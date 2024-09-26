Akatsi South NPP parliamentary candidate call for collaboration with traditional authorities



Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the Akatsi South NPP Parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections has called for collaboration between traditional authorities and political parties, to ensure unity and peace before, during and after the December 7 polls.

He said the call was paramount, to ensure a peaceful and successful electoral process for the task ahead.

Mr Ocloo made the call at Akatsi during this year’s launch of ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ a festival celebrated by the people of Avenor Traditional Area, where he urged all to embrace peace ahead of the general elections.

‘The theme for this year’s Avenor Tutudoza has come at the right time since we are gearing up for the December 7 polls that required our collective effort to let peace reign,’ he stated.

He said the NPP was poised to collaborate with Traditional authorities to bring extensive development in health, job creation, sports, education, infrastructural growth, and others.

Mr Ocloo argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had woefully disappointe

d the people of Akatsi South for the years of rule under them and that it was time they kicked them out of Parliament.

Mr Ocloo said the number one spot picked by Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer on the ballot paper, signified victory in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

He charged all traditional authorities and the NPP for continuity of development and progress in the area.

Dr Sena Kpeglo-Freiku, the Assistant Chairperson of this year’s Central Planning Committee, said this year’s event would record several activities such as reconciliation day, beauty pageant, football competition, health work, musical concert, pilgrimage to ‘Datsutagba’ and others.

The festival is expected to be climaxed on November 23 with a durbar, on the theme ‘Fostering Peace and Unity for Sustainable Development in Avenor.’

Source: Ghana News Agency