The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Right Reverend Prosper Dzomeku, has pledged the Church’s continuous support for people affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. Speaking at the 35th anniversary celebrations of the Global Evangelical Church Yahweh Chapel, Lashibi, the Moderator said the church was mobilising resources to reach out to the affected communities. ‘I want to say that we are sorry this has happened to them at this time. And we want to say that we stand with them, we stand by them, and we are praying the Lord Himself to console them and that all that they have lost; God Himself should give them back.’ He said individuals and congregations were contributing to send food and clothing and that the church would send the relief items this week to strengthen the victims. ‘So, these people are going through certain hardships and the church cannot look on but we are there and we will give them every support,’ he added. He said while the government and other institutions were playing their part to help the affected persons, individuals and companies must also demonstrate their love for them. Preaching the sermon, Rev. Dzomeku reiterated the church’s stand against the LGBTQ practices in the country, saying those involved in promoting such causes were enemies to the development of society. Dwelling on Mathew 19, the Moderator said marriage was the foundation of the church and as Christ directed, a union is between a man and woman and not same sex. ‘This is why every move to impose a law intended to change the narrative of marriage must be rejected at all cost,’ he said Rt Rev Dzomeku said the church was gradually losing it divine authority to shape Nations, societies and families because Christ who is the Head has been relegated. He urged members of the Yahweh Chapel to remain united and make God’s word the cornerstone in the pursuit of their goals, saying with oneness everything could be achieved. Reverend Lawrence K.T. Ganyo, the Tema Presbytery Chairman of the Global Evangelical Church, lauded Yahweh Chapel for its dedication to the activities of the presbytery. He urged the members to stay united and to ensure the development of the church. Reverend Deladem Dogbatse, Parish Pastor Yahweh Chape, said although the church had experienced some challenges that did not deter the church from achieving its goals. He lauded the cooperation of members and also the church’s strong leadership in meeting targets. Mr Rockson Dogbega, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, acknowledged the contributions of the founders and the various pastors to the building of the church and the spread of the gospel as well as its transformative effects on the lives of the people in the community and beyond. The 35th anniversary celebrations was on the theme: ‘GEC@35: Celebrating God’s Goodness; Building together, growing together.’ The anniversary, among others, was to raise funds for the continuation of the church project, to celebrate successes chalked over the past 35 years and to keep members abreast on the history of the church. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Church held a health screening, health walk and evangelism and a donation to the children’s ward of the Tema General Hospital.

