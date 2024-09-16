Akufo-Addo to present Ghana’s position paper on 2024 Summit of the Future at UN



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will present Ghana’s position paper on the 2024 Summit of the Future, at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Meeting, which is slated for September 22-23, in New York.

The Summit of the Future will focus on Multistakeholder Partnerships and Action, paving a way towards the next chapter of multilateralism that is more inclusive and networked.

Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), made this known in Accra at the press launch of the pre-summit of the upcoming event.

The event, which was organised by the NDPC in collaboration with the SDGs Advisory Unit of the Office of the President and the UN in Ghana, was to engage with the media to offer detailed information, highlight Ghana’s preparations and contributions, and address any misconceptions that may arise.

The Summit of the Future would produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future, with chapters on Sustainable developm

ent and financing for development; International peace and security; Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation; Youth and future generations; and Transforming global governance.

Prof. Gyan-Baffour said the Summit offered a great opportunity to all members of the international community to unite and set a direction to construct a better world for everyone.

He said Ghana had consistently maintained strong principles in international relations, diplomacy, and multilateralism.

‘We acknowledge and understand the complex nature of the global problems today including climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and social unrest which require collective action to solve under the sustainable development agenda,’ he said.

Prof Gyan-Baffour stated that it was for this reason that Ghana was eager to join the Summit of the Future and share her ideas and solutions to the issues being discussed.

He said out their consultation processes, six focal areas had been developed to inform Ghana’s position paper to

be delivered by President Akufo-Addo at the UN General Assembly Meeting.

These areas included: Climate Change Mitigation, Human Development and Digital Transformation, Youth Empowerment, Value Systems, and Gender Equality.

The rest are Innovative Financing, Inclusive Governance, and Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The Chairman reiterated that Ghana would table ambitious policy measures that helped advance countries’ climate change agendas, particularly climate financing facilities such as the carbon credits.

He said continuous efforts must be made towards enhancing climate resilience efforts to save the planet for the benefits of future generations.

Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, expressed his deepest appreciation to the NDPC and SDG Advisory Unit for leading the charge to ensure Ghana’s voice, and by extension, Africa’s voice was heard through the Position Paper to be presented by President Akufo-Addo at the Summit in New York.

Adding that the UN’s support in facilitating

these consultations had been instrumental, offering a platform for inclusive dialogue, and fostering innovative solutions to address the region’s development priorities.

‘As a nation at the forefront of pan-African leadership, Ghana has always embraced its responsibility to contribute to shaping the global agenda,’ Mr Abani stated.

‘The Summit of the Future will therefore provide an unparalleled opportunity for Ghana to share its unique perspectives, foster collaboration, and engage in meaningful dialogue with international partners.’

Madam Levlyn Konadu Asiedu, the National Coordinator, Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs, said the world had barely six years to achieve the SDGs, agenda 2030 and that there was the need to expedite action because some of the SDGs were partly off track, coupled with the global challenges such as conflicts and climate crisis.

