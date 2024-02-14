Akumba Music- Rinyu Saga: Producer gives own story



By Eratus Ndueh

Achu Normad boss of AKUMBA MUSIC has reacted to the recent outburst on social media regarding Akumba Music and Rinyu. The boss of the music group confirmed that they sat down with Rinyu and her legal team and came up with a termination agreement which would see them all ride out the amazing run peacefully.

He revealed his own part of the rivalry between him and Rinyu via his Facebook page on February 13, 2024, following an outburst from her former signee who alleged that her Facebook page has been constantly deleted due to reports by Normad.

Normad began by saying that he envisioned a legacy born from the depths of Cameroon. And then, fate led him to Rinyu, and together, they set out on a journey that has been nothing short of magical.

‘I discovered Rinyu’s beautiful voice and immediately believed in it. I had a dream that she’ll be one of the greatest singers in Africa and I was able to sell this dream to her. I gave her my creativity and Unique sound’ said Normad loudly.

For 5 years, No

rmad says he only played guitar for her and wrote 95% of the over 50 songs they have recorded together. He then used every last penny he had to produce these songs at world standard, creatively directed and financed music videos, packaged and smartly promoted these songs aggressively to break them out into Central African Market.

‘With all this, I gladly gave her HALF of all earnings because I believed our partnership will be long term. It was an amazing run and we succeeded in creating the legacy after having done just one third of our journey’ explained Normad.

He added, ‘A few months ago, Rinyu made the decision to leave Akumba Music for personal reasons. For months with her lawyer, she comped through and was able to find a loophole that will enable her break our 15-year-long contract. We could have gone to court to fight this but we decided NOT to and to let her have her way because she’s our legacy. We then sat down with her and her legal team and came up with a termination agreement which would see us

all ride out this amazing run peacefully.’

The termination agreement spells out terms on how both party will Collaborate and execute already existing Projects and their pending 3rd party endorsement deals (Mainly UCB – Razzl).

According to this agreement they were going to collaborate and use her official social media pages in fulfilling the terms of the agreement.

‘Also, even after she’s leaving prematurely, this agreement still gives her 40% of all royalties FOREVER for the songs we did together. Note that Akumba Music owns FULL copyrights and performance rights to all songs recorded with her so she cannot perform these songs without our express approval. However, we have GRANTED her permission to perform these songs for a 50/50 split on all performance revenue’ he confirmed.

He went further to ascertain that, Akumba Music played no part in the deletion of Rinyu’s newly created pages and played no part in the deletion of her pages either, contrary to what Rinyu earlier said in her newly created Facebook

page. ‘Her presence, her voice, her story – they matter, not just to us, but to the world. After all, her social media handles are not just about her, they’re about us and about the legacy we’ve built together’ Akumba Music boss expounded.

He rounded up saying that, Akumba Music will continue on its mission to connect Cameroon’s Music to the rest of the world and create legacies that will live after them.

Source: Cameroon News Agency