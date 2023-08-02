Brazilian attacker, Neymar Jr, is expected to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a two-year agreement worth €90 million.

The deal agreed by Al-Hilal and PSG means the former Barca striker ends his six-year stay at the French capital. He had signed a record £200 million contract with the Parisians in 2017.

The Brazilan received £21.6 million a year in wages.

His new club has made an even bigger offer of £130 million per year, which is six times more than what he was paid at PSG.

Neymar, 31, has played 173 matches for the French champions, scoring 118 goals and winning five Ligue 1 titles.

Teammate Kylian Mbappe was equally linked to a move to Al-Hilal recently, but it appears he might be staying at PSG till next summer. He has been seen training with the squad’s first team after being sidelined since falling out with the PSG management over contract issues.

Source: Cameroon News Agency