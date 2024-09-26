Alan’s Running Mate-KOD begins Youth-Centred campaign tour of Oti Region



Mr. Kwame Owusu Danso, popularly known as KOD, the Vice-presidential Candidate of the Afrafranto Alliance, kicked off his campaign tour in the Oti Region to an overwhelming reception.

A native of the region, KOD visited Akaa Buem and Jasikan, where he met chiefs, youth, and women’s groups, passionately explaining key policies from Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP). The youth, seeing KOD as one of their own, rallied behind him in massive numbers, igniting a wave of excitement and hope across the region.

In Akaa Buem, his ancestral home, KOD, accompanied by family members, old friends, and well-meaning citizens, made an emotional visit to his late father’s grave, laying a wreath after traditional rituals. One elder, moved by the moment, remarked that KOD had made his late father and the entire family proud.

Later, KOD met the traditional leaders and interacted with the community, focusing on youth development.

‘Our plan is clear – we will empower the youth through job creation and provide

financial support to help young entrepreneurs start their businesses,’ he said.

He emphasized Alan Kyerematen’s 10-point plan for youth empowerment, which centers on skills development, job creation, and youth leadership.

The crowd cheered as he explained how the GTP would transform young lives across Ghana.

A major highlight of his address was the proposed establishment of 100,000 health booths across communities. ‘This policy is revolutionary – it will create 100,000 jobs while decongesting our hospitals. People can check their blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels right in their neighborhoods,’ he explained. The chiefs and residents of Akaa Buem, visibly impressed, applauded his vision for accessible healthcare.

In Jasikan, KOD addressed a large gathering and spoke about the Oti Region’s potential to become the aquaculture hub of West Africa under the GTP.

‘We have the resources and people to lead in aquaculture, and Alan Kyerematen’s government will ensure the Oti Region becomes the heart of

fish farming in West Africa,’ he declared.

His remarks on fighting corruption were met with loud cheers as he emphasized the need for a corruption-free society to foster development. ‘Corruption has undermined our progress for too long, and Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s plan to consolidate anti-corruption institutions under a Czar will end it,’ he added.

At every stop, the reception was electrifying, with the youth embracing KOD. Okada riders shared their frustrations about limited job opportunities. KOD reassured them that under their leadership, they would benefit from agro-industrial policies like the New Agricultural Revolution. ‘This revolution will create thousands of jobs for you right here in the Oti Region,’ he promised.

KOD also visited the chiefs of the Muslim community, assuring them of their plans for the Muslim community in Ghana, which include creating job opportunities for the youth and putting Makaranta teachers on the GES payroll.

KOD’s ability to simplify complex policies resonated deeply with

the crowd, who saw him not just as a political figure but as one of their own. ‘KOD is not just a leader; he’s our brother, and we trust him to deliver,’ said one enthusiastic youth. His campaign tour is not just a political movement but a beacon of hope for the youth and a clarion call for change in the Oti Region.

‘Together with Alan Kyerematen, we will build the Oti Region and bring prosperity to our people,’ KOD declared to thunderous applause, marking the beginning of what is shaping up to be a powerful campaign in his home region.

Source: Ghana News Agency