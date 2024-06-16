

Buea: Albert Njie Mbonde, a seasoned journalist and political desk editor at state media, CRTV, has been designated the new chief of Bokwaongo, a third-class chiefdom in Buea, Fako Division of the South West. He was elected to mount the chieftain stool following a consultative talk on March 19, 2025. The exercise at the Government School Bokwaongo was under the supervision of the Divisional Officer for Buea, Abba Abdouraman. The talks resumed eight months after the last in May 2024, a session that was previously called off due to disagreements among one of the king-maker families.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the first consultative talk to designate a chief for Bokwaongo was held on May 3, 2024, following the death of Chief Ekana Molua a year earlier. The Bokwaongo people are composed of three families, each expected to present candidates for the kingmakers to select a chief. During the first hearing, the D.O. confirmed that the people had presented two kingmakers from each family. However, the process was adjourned due to a lack of agreement in one family, which presented five candidates instead of one.





At the hearing on March 19, the family that had initially caused the postponement indicated they had new kingmakers. However, the D.O. informed them that the process was already underway and could not be interrupted. The two absent kingmakers from the said family neither sent a legal representative nor officially informed of their absence, prompting the D.O. to proceed with the process. After deliberation, the kingmakers presented Albert Njie Mbonde as the chief designate, a decision accepted by Abba Abdouraman based on the consensus of four out of six kingmakers.





Njie Mbonde expressed that his designation as chief aligned with fate, thanking God for guiding his steps. He acknowledged the challenges facing the village, such as water and electricity supply and healthcare, and expressed his commitment to addressing these issues. He also extended gratitude to the Bokwaongo people for maintaining peace despite the tense socio-political climate in the region. However, Mbonde expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the village and emphasized the need to support young people, many of whom are educated but lack employment opportunities.





Villagers shared their expectations and hopes for the new chief. Penda John, the village representative and kingmaker, believed Mbonde was the choice of their ancestors, marking a new dawn for Bokwaongo. Another villager noted that the bright sunlight in the village was a sign of divine blessing. Ekine Hans, an indigene and staff member at the Limbe City Council, expressed confidence in Njie Mbonde’s ability to lead Bokwaongo village effectively.

