Alpha Beta School celebrates Founder’s Day and launches refurbished science lab



The Alpha Beta School has celebrated its 2024 Founder’s Day and inaugurated the first phase of a refurbished science laboratory with a call on Ghanaians to support STEM education of their children to become innovators.

STEM is the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education

The laboratory forms part of the STEM35 Legacy Project launched by the school during its 35th anniversary celebration last year and its goal was to raise 350,000 dollars to establish a STEM Centre of Excellence.

This is to provide facilities and programmes that inspired and equipped young people into STEM-related careers.

Mrs Florence Adjepong, Co-founder of Alpha Beta School in a speech said the STEM35 Legacy Project had been a beacon of progress and innovation, and its vision was to impact 3500 students in the local Dansoman community.

‘In the first phase of the project, we successfully refurbished our science labs, upgrading our IT labs, established a physical science hub, where students will be inspired

in the area of earth science, environmental science and geography.

‘These inspiring facilities are now being utilized by both Alpha Beta students and those from our local community, providing an enriching environment for hands-on learning,’ she stated.

Mrs Adjepong said the project had partnered the AME Zion School in the area and impacting 140 students in stage ‘3’ of Junior High School (JHS) through practical sessions in the science lab while a promising initiative of STEM Champions Programme had been launched to inspire and empower young girls in stage ‘2’ and ‘3’ of JHS.

She said as the school stepped into 2024, it was committed to further raise funds to improve access to high-speed internet, better technology for teaching and learning, an innovation lab/maker space where they can create and innovate and an immersive library where children can experience audiovisual learning at its best.

She expressed gratitude to individuals and institutions for their continuous contributions towards the STEM35 Legac

y Project, saying; ‘Thank you for your unwavering support, and let’s continue to work together to inspire and empower the next generation to move Africa forward.’

Rev Samuel Adjepong, a Co-founder in a remark quoted Genesis 12:2 and Matthew 5:16, saying God had made Alpha Beta School a great nation to be a blessing to others and making its lights to shine among the people and encouraged the staff and management of the institute to continue to do their best.

Dr Naomi Adjepong, the Director of the School said the institution was anticipating a high level of its students’ participation in local and international STEM competitions.

‘To make these aspirations a reality, we seek your unwavering support and encouragement. Let’s encourage our students to dive into the exciting STEM clubs and seize every opportunity that comes their way,’ she pleaded.

She said the STEM35 Legacy Project was a beacon of inspiration, equipping our students to solve pressing challenges using STEM.

‘Soon, we’ll introduce our STEM amba

ssadors, providing additional avenues for mentorship and inspiration,’ Dr Adjepong said.

He called on the school community, individuals and institutions to support the project to ensure that no child in Ghana was left behind.

She expressed gratitude to the founders of the school for their tireless commitment in laying the foundation for the transformative project, saying, ‘May God bless you abundantly.’

