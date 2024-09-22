Amedzofe Canopy Walkway earns visitor attraction of the year



Exceptional waterfall experience, the Amedzofe Canopy Walkway, has been adjudged the visitor attraction of the year at the 2024 Volta Regional Tourism Awards.

The multi-sectional walkway which traverses a steep waterfall at Ghana’s highest human settlement easily became one of the most visited locations nationwide, and the attraction includes the hundreds of stairs leading to the falls.

The site has received tens of thousands of visitors in record time, directly and indirectly contributing millions to the economy of the Ho West District and Region as a whole.

A citation that came plaque recognised the immense contribution to the tourism landscape, becoming a potent magnet for enhancing visitor flow into the Volta Region.

Augustine Oti Yeboah, Manager of the facility who received the award, spoke to the GNA, and said, ‘we are happy we have won this award, and it gives us zeal to do more.’

The facility head said visitor numbers continued to hold,’ and that ‘for a new facility seeing the kind of results we

are seeing now, it is encouraging, and it gives us the zeal to do more.

Mr. Oti Yeboah revealed to the GNA, plans to expand the facility developments to cover some parts of the Ho West.

‘A time will come that Ho West will become a major tourism hub in the entire Volta Region. We are looking at having a zip line and other facilities within the enclave. So, we are talking about Ashanti Kpoeta, Hornuta and so on. We will be looking around those areas to add value to what is there now.’

The Amedzofe development forms part of an environmental sustainability project funded by the World Bank and involves the reclamation of close to 1000 hectares to help revive an endangered species.

Mr Oti Yeboah said the facility records over 1000 visitors on peak days, and spoke of stringent measures in safety, saying the facilities were being maintained on regular basis.

‘So far so good, and the reviews are good. I think one thing we need to look at is our road networks which we are currently working on because now the Assem

bly has equipment that can be used to work on our roads.

Proceeds from the site directly benefit the community by law while locals derive both direct and indirect incomes from various economic opportunities of the visitor invasion.

Mr Robert Ameh, Assembly Member for the area said the community continued to support the facility’s success, which he mentioned involved the maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere to sustain visitor experience.

He said for the community, the award recognition most significantly signaled the wealth of natural experience and should therefore enhance the appeal to potential investors.

‘We are excited that this has come to our community. We are all aware that the canopy walkway is the first of its kind in the Volta Region and the community has supported in ensuring that there is peace and whenever tourists come, they relax and enjoy themselves.

‘This award is good news for us, and it shows that the potential we have is not exhaustive. We are proud and we are equally humbled that wit

hin just three years, we have been able to reach this height. And for us it is just the beginning, because when you want to talk about tourism and the potential, you just come to Amedzofe. There are numerous potentials, and we are inviting a lot more investors to come and explore and take advantage of the opportunities that are available, and we as a community will not relent to achieve this kind of height.’

The Assembly Member spoke of the impact on the local economy, and said it facilitated the realisation of numerous community projects and initiatives.

‘The canopy walkway has contributed so much to community development. They have supported our education, they have supported our water project by providing two mechanised boreholes for the community, and they have also supported sanitation, and it has contributed so much to the development of community activity- projects that we have initiated, it has contributed so much to it. Two years now we have seen a huge transformation, and a lot of things are in th

e pipeline coming. So, we think it is a blessing,’ he said.

Mr. Ameh urged the community to take advantage of the endless business and entrepreneurial possibilities and appealed to the President of the Republic to fulfil an earlier promise to construct roads in the area, saying it remained crucial to delivering the visitor expectations.

The 2024 Volta Tourism Awards was on the theme ‘Celebrating Innovation and Recognising Excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector,’ and was attended by various stakeholders in within the tourism space.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who oversees dedicated efforts towards tourism in the Region, received the coveted Special Honorary Award for promoting Volta.

In a speech, he said, ‘the Volta Region is truly a gem in Ghana’s tourism landscape’ and commended the efforts of dedicated individuals and institutions.

The Regional Minister said in recognition of tourism in Ghana’s economic development, the government-maintained commitment to providing continuous sup

port to the sector and urged players and investors to consider the prospects for eco, and adventure tourism among other sustainable trends.

Some notable winners of the night are the First Sky Group, corporate organisation of the year.

Volta Serene Hotel, a member of the First Sky Group, won the four-star facility of the year award.

