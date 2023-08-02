

The 1999 year group of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast will on Saturday 2nd December perform a ground breaking ceremony for a project dubbed Legacy project.

The Legacy project will have the members of the year group contributing towards building an ultra modern entrance and gate for the school.

The group is hoping to hand over the ultra modern entrance and gate to the school in March 2024 when they celebrate their 25th anniversary since they left school

The Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association (AMOSA) 99 year group is performing the ground breaking ceremony as part of this year’s old students home coming programme.

Mr Theophilus Tei- Ayanou, Board Chairman of the 25th Anniversary Commemoration told the Ghana News Agency that about GHS 550, 000 was needed for the entire programme

He therefore called on all AMOSA 99 members wherever they are in the world to get in touch and make contributions towards the project.

‘The Legacy project is not for a selected group of people, it is f

or everyone who completed Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in the year 1999, so nobody should sit on the fence, it is time for us to come together and give back to our Alma mater,’ He said.

Mr Ayanou also called on philanthropist and corporate organisations to support the AMOSA 99 year group to give back and do something beautiful for their Alma mater.