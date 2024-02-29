AngloGold Ashanti to upgrade facilities at Akrokerri Hospital



AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a theatre, laboratory and dispensary for the Akrokerri Hospital in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The hospital, which serves the town and neighbouring communities, has not seen any major upgrade in its facilities since it was established in February 1960.

The upgrade is in response to the infrastructural deficit and forms part of the intervention programmes under the 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) of AngloGold Ashanti, launched in 2022.

Mr Eric Kwaku Kusi, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who joined the AngloGold Ashanti officials to cut the sod, lauded the mining company for the plethora of interventions it had rolled out over the years, especially in the 10-year SEDP.

He was optimistic that the expansion works would welcome more health workers to the facility to improve the quality of healthcare service delivery in the town and its surrounding communities.

Nana Serwaa Bru

waa II, the Queen Mother of Akrokerri, expressed worry over the current state of the health facility, which had not seen any major renovation since its establishment.

She said the importance of the hospital in rendering quality services to residents could not be overemphasised and commended AngloGold Ashanti for the rehabilitation works, which was a welcomed relief.

Mr Eric Atuahene, the District Director of Health Services, disclosed plans to upgrade the hospital into a polyclinic to offer enhanced services in Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Antenatal, and General OPD care, amongst others.

Mr Edmund Oduro Agyei, the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti, said the construction of the facilities were in fulfilment of the corporate social responsibility of the company to the people of Adansiman.

It was committed to improving the lives of people in its host communities and would continue to deliver on its promises as captured in the 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, he said.

The project, being

executed by Crisspan Company Limited, an Obuasi-based contractor, is expected to be completed in September, this year.

Source: Ghana News Agency