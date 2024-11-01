Angola and South Africa Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Prospects.



LUANDA: Angola president João Lourenço on Friday granted an audience to South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, during which bilateral cooperation between the two countries was assessed. During the meeting, the head of South African diplomacy briefed the Angolan statesman on the preparations for the official visit that João Lourenço is to make to South Africa in December. Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Ronald Lamola said the visit would focus on tackling issues of mutual interest, within the framework of the cooperative relations between the two countries.

According to Angola Press News Agency, the diplomat added that it would be an opportunity for the two governments to sign legal instruments, with emphasis on the energy, trade, culture, and economy sectors. Ronald Lamola arrived Thursday in Angola for political consultations with his counterpart, Téte António, focused on increasing economic cooperation, especially in investment and infrastructur

e.

Cooperation between Angola and South Africa has a historical basis and strategic importance for both countries, especially within the African context. The relationship began with Angola’s independence in 1975 and took a significant step forward with the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994. The partnership is also reflected in regional challenges and opportunities, as well as in the common desire for a more self-sufficient and integrated African development.

The bonds of this cooperation have been instrumental in strengthening both countries and Southern Africa.