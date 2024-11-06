Angola Football Federation Candidate Commits to Sports Infrastructure Rehabilitation.



UÍGE: The candidate of the list C for the helm of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva, on Tuesday in Uíge province pledged to rehabilitate the Negage municipal pitch and other sports infrastructures in the country if he wins the November 30 elections. Artur Almeida e Silva, who was presenting his projects in Uíge city as part of the election campaign, said the rehabilitation of football pitches would develop football in the country.

According to Angola Press News Agency, Almeida emphasized the importance of cooperation with the provincial government and other partners to achieve these goals. He highlighted his previous achievements, noting that during his term in office, he implemented 6 of the 26 projects approved by FIFA. These projects included significant initiatives such as Angola, the National Technical Centre, Empowerment for Provincial Associations, and the FIFA Connect.

Almeida expressed his commitment to the growth and development of grassroots football at all levels, with

a particular focus on women’s football, futsal, beach football, coaches, and referees. His campaign slogan, ‘Innovate and Continue to Serve Football and the Nation’, reflects his dedication to advancing football in Angola.

During his announcement, Almeida introduced former Angolan internationals Manucho Gonçalves and Akwá as new additions to his campaign list. Artur de Almeida e Silva, representing list C, is the third candidate to campaign in Uíge province, following Alves Simões from list B and Norberto de Castro from list A.

In Uíge, there is a confirmed voting population of 15, including one association (APF-Uíge) and 14 clubs.