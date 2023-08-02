The country, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, is preparing diligently to face the free trade challenges of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), whose rotating presidency was assumed Thursday (17 ) by Angola.

According to the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António de Assis, the Executive is working on creating conditions for the national business community in the agricultural sector to produce on an acceptable scale to supply the region’s market.

The official made these statements Thursday to the press on the sidelines of the visit he pays in the northern Malanje province, which aims to create conditions and assessing the levels of rice production in the Songo region, with emphasis on the municipality of Luquembo.

António de Assis stressed that trade, as one of the main challenges in the integration of SADC countries, Angola will do everything to compete for the region’s economic markets, but he would not elaborate any further.

Angola takes over the leadership of SADC for a one-year term and defined as the motto of its mandate “Human and financial capital: the main factors of sustainable industrialisation in the region”.

In addition to Angola, SADC comprises the Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)