Angolan Head of State meets with US Secretary of State



The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in New York City, held a meeting with the United States of America Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, just hours after the announcement of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola.

The meeting took place at the UN headquarters, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Joe Biden will pay an official visit to Angola from 13 to 15 October, at the invitation of President João Lourenço.

The Lobito Corridor, its full development and expansion, will be one of the major priorities in conversations between the presidential delegations of Angola and the United States of America, as well as an assessment on the need to strengthen climate security, the transition to clean energy and international peace and security.

The White House reports that President Biden will travel to Luanda to discuss increasing collaboration on shared priorities, including strengthening economic partnerships that keep American companies operating in Angola competitive.

It

indicates that Biden’s visit celebrates the evolution of the US-Angola relationship and highlights the United States’ ongoing commitment to African partners and demonstrates how collaboration to resolve shared challenges brings benefits to North Americans and Africans.

Source: Angola Press News Agency