Anlo-Afiadenyigba drivers displeased over deplorable roads



Some drivers at Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Havedzi, and other neighboring communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, have expressed frustration and anger over the deplorable road network in the area.

They said the untarred road networks, have existed for decades and now appeared to be full of trenches, dusty, and serving as a death trap, especially during the rainy season.

Mr December Atinyo, a taxi driver at Anlo-Afiadenyigba junction, told the Ghana News Agency, in an interaction that many drivers expressed worry about the deteriorated nature of the road, which is becoming unmotorable.

‘We always spend a lot of money in replacing vehicle parts due to the deplorable nature of the road,’ he said.

He said apart from the difficulties faced in plying the road, many households and shops along the road always complain about the dusty environment whenever vehicles ply the road.

Madam Rejoice Shigbadie, a provision shop owner, along the Anlo-Afiadenyigba road, told the GNA that her business was heavily a

ffected by the dust particles that always settled on her goods.

‘The deposits of dust particles on my wares always drive my customers away, and l have incurred very huge losses of thousands of cedis within these few days.’

She added that despite the plea and the numerous complaints made to the authorities and the government, they were yet to witness any facelift to address the challenges.

She appealed to philanthropists, corporate organisations, and the government to help put the roads in proper shape to prevent any unfortunate situation.

Meanwhile, a source disclosed to the GNA that some youth of Anlo-Afiadenyigba have freely contributed earlier towards putting the deplorable township road in a good shape.

It was also revealed to the GNA that the government had stepped in to construct the road for the residents but that had also stalled for about two years.

Source: Ghana News Agency