Apostle Dr Ntumy laid to rest



The Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, a Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has been laid to rest in Accra.

The funeral was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, among a host of other dignitaries, who paid their last respect to the Former COP Chairman.

Members of the clergy, including Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, a former Chairman of COP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, current Chairman of COP, and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, leader of Perez Chapel International, were present.

Apostle Ntumy was the fourth chairman of the COP from 1998 to 2008.

The news of the demise of Apostle Dr Ntumy was broken on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, through a press statement.

He was 65 years.

He was born on September 22, 1958, in Dadieso in the Oti Region.

He left behind a widow and six adult children

Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy

was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before becoming a Deacon and Elder of the Church.

He got married to his wife, Martha, at age 24.

He began full-time ministry at age 26 with the Church of Pentecost.

He was called to the office of an Apostle at age 33 and six years later, elected the fourth Chairperson of the Church.

After serving for two terms,10 years, he handed it over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Apostle Ntumy is known to have survived many trials in life, including being held hostage in rebel territory during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s.

He also faced other attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.

The revered man of God served The Church of Pentecost in Liberia and Côte d’lvoire.

Source: Ghana News Agency