Archbishop Andrew Nkea Honored with Commander of National Order of Valor.



YAOUNDE: Archbishop Andrew Fuanya Nkea of Bamenda was awarded the esteemed rank of Commander of the National Order of Valor on November 15 in Yaounde. The honor was bestowed by Lejeune Mbelle Mbella, the Foreign Affairs Minister, on behalf of President Paul Biya during the tenth anniversary celebrations of the framework agreement between Cameroon and the Holy See.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the event was marked by a holy mass on November 16 at the St. Mary Queen of Apostles Minor Basilica in Mvolye, Yaounde. The mass was officiated by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the personal representative of Pope Francis, and was concelebrated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, Jose Avelino Bettencourt, along with the College of Cameroon Bishops.

The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, administrative authorities, traditional rulers, and Christians. Archbishop Nkea, who is also the President of the National Episcopal Conference, expressed gratit

ude for the enduring relationship between the Vatican and Cameroon, which has lasted for more than fifty years.

The visit of the Roman Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations was part of the efforts to mark the tenth anniversary of the framework agreement and to renew cooperation between Cameroon and the Holy See. Both the visiting dignitary and Archbishop Nkea were awarded medals in recognition of their contributions.