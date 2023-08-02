

A day’s consultative stakeholders forum to explore the safety of digital space and the need to enhance the overall security of the public has been held in Tamale.

It was to trigger a conversation on cyber security and help expose some of the key tactics and tricks fraudsters deployed to entice their unsuspecting victims.

Participants included students from selected Senior High Schools in the Northern Region and selected youth groups.

The event, dubbed: ‘Ghana Information Security Summit 2023’ was organised by Africa Research Centre for Information Security (ARCIS), an NGO, in partnership with Norsaac among other partners, on the theme: ‘Securing Ghana’s Digital Space: Protecting Economic Prosperity and People.’

Dr Arnold Mashud Abukari, Executive Director of ARCIS, and Senior Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, Tamale Technical University (TaTU), speaking during the event, said it was to provide guidelines and insights on how the safety of the public could be maximised in the digital space.

He said, ‘We have realised that over the years, there has been a significant increase when it comes to cyber-related fraud. Our goal is to sensitise the public on how to safely use their computing devices,’ adding that many of the unsuspecting citizens in the digital world had been exploited.

Professor Abass Braimah Salifu, Vice-chancellor TaTU, who spoke on why Africa must take advantage of the digital space for rapid socio-economic development, charged participants to use the prospects of technology for a good cause.

He said the revolution and transformation of Africa would require the youth to eschew fraud and digital bullying and endeavour to use the same space to produce inventions and innovations that would help improve livelihoods.

Mr Ahmed Mohammed Yakubu, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, commended the partners for coming out with the initiative and added it would help protect members of the public from internet bullying.

The event provided a platform for some victims of internet bullying to s

hare their experiences and encounters with fraudsters.

Source: Ghana News Agency