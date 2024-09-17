Ashanti NDC calls for immediate release of demonstrators arrested by the police



The leadership of the NDC in the Ashanti Region has called for the immediate release of party members and supporters, who were arrested by the police during a confrontation in front of the Electoral Commission’s office in Kumasi.

Some NDC supporters who were part of the ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration in Kumasi were arrested when they dismantled the police barricade mounted in front of the EC’s office to enter the premises.

The demonstrators, who became agitated during the confrontation, pelted the police with stones and water.

The police in response fired warning shots and deployed teargas to disperse the rampaging demonstrators.

Some police officers were injured in the confrontation and scores of the demonstrators were also arrested.

Nana Akwasi Andrews, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, addressing some party members after the incident said the demonstrators would not leave the EC premises until all the arrested persons were released by the police.

Source: Ghana News Agency