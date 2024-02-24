Assembly member tackles perennial flooding in electoral area



Nana Gyamanso, the Assembly Member for Akromanto Electoral Area in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, has taken steps to solve some underlying problems that caused perennial flooding in some communities in the area.

He has put in place processes to fix culverts at Denmark City and to dredge the Benkyere River at Aboi Junction to help prevent issues of flooding that affected lives and properties during rainy season.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Nana Gyamanso said experts recommended the fixing of culverts and desilting Benkyere River as the only way to stop the perennial flooding in the area.

‘We have to do it during the dry season before the rain sets in to make life easy for our people,’ he noted.

He mentioned choked gutters and indiscriminate dumping of refuse as main causes of flooding in the area.

The Assembly Member noted: ‘I am advising residents to dispose of their refuse properly because we will set-up a committee to monitor residents and punish

those who will dump refuse in the river and gutters indiscriminately.’

Mr Clement Cudjoe, Unit Committee Chairman for the Electoral Area, believed that illegal mining activities caused the perennial flooding situation in the area, and appealed to authorities to act to prevent future disaster.

Some residents of Denmark city and Aboi Junction commended the Assembly Member for the initiative and said it would help bring relief to them during the rainy season.

‘Life becomes unbearable for us anytime the rain sets in because we are normally cut off completely from the Asankragwa community, especially for our school children, so this has come as a relief to us,’ they said.

Source: Ghana News Agency