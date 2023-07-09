General 

Assin Dansame murder: Police arrests four suspects

The Central North Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the recent murder of a 50-year-old woman at Dansame in the Assin North District.

Two of the suspects in their 20s residing at Swedru in the Agona West Municipality joined their counterparts of similar age in Dansame to allegedly commit the heinous crime.

The deceased, Esi Gegiw, was gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants at Assin Dansame on Tuesday, June 4, when she had left home for work around 03:00 hours.

The single mother of two, had her head smashed with an object and was hacked on the neck, leading to her instant death.

Thereafter, the suspects allegedly cut off her body parts including the tongue, heart, and vagina.

The unfortunate incident was reported to the police at Assin Praso where they moved to the scene to convey the body to Francis Xavier Hospital morgue in Assin Fosu pending investigation.

