Assin Manso 1994 year group donates to alma mater



The 1994-Year Group of the Assin Manso Senior High School (Great Amass) in the Assin South District, has presented 50 dual desks to the premier school in the area.

The presentation, the third in a series of donations to the school by the group, is to aid effective teaching and learning.

‘On behalf of the 1994-Year Group, I would like to assure the school authorities that our last donations will not be a nine-day wonder. We will continue anytime the situation demands,’ Very Rev. Ebenezer Appoh, the Spokesperson for the group said.

‘We pray that this gesture will motivate the other year groups to do the same.

‘ We hail you GREAT AMASS and thank you for giving us good education and a solid foundation’.

Rev Appoh told the Ghana News Agency the continued success of the school could only be achieved through the active cooperation and support of all stakeholders.

For that matter, he said: ‘We would like to assure the school authorities that our donation will become the fulcrum around which all good-hearted do

nations will evolve.’

‘Jesus once said that whatever we do to the least of our neighbours, we do to Him. We are doing this not for personal gains, but to make sure the school admits more students.

‘It is also to sow a seed which will propel the school to germinate and blossom and to complement government efforts,’ he noted.

Rev Appoh urged the school authorities and students to make effective use of the desks and religiously maintain them to serve their meaningful purposes.

Equally, he charged the students to concentrate on their studies to pass their examinations to become responsible adults.

Mr Eric Nyarkoh, the Headmaster of the School, praised the group for the gesture.

However, he appealed for more support from other year groups and organizations, as well as the government.

Source: Ghana News Agency