

Ndeiya: The installation of modern AstroTurf at Thigio Stadium in Ndeiya Ward, Limuru Sub-County, officially commenced today, marking a significant milestone in Kiambu County’s ambitious sports infrastructure development program.





According to Kenya News Agency, the state-of-the-art facility, being developed under the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, is set to transform the sporting landscape in the region with its comprehensive design that includes a standard eleven-a-side football pitch, an athletics track, a basketball court, and a tennis court.





The Thigio Stadium project is part of a broader county initiative that has allocated Sh457 million for the renovation and upgrading of seven stadiums across Kiambu County, including Thika Stadium, Githunguri Stadium, Kanjiru Stadium, Ruiru Stadium, and Karangari Stadium.





James Kimani, a local football coach who has been training young players in the area, expressed his excitement about the development. ‘This AstroTurf will be a game-changer for our youth. We have talented players here in Ndeiya, but we’ve been limited by poor playing surfaces. Now our children can train and play on the same quality pitches as those in Nairobi,’ he said.





The facility is expected to serve not only Ndeiya Ward but also surrounding areas within Limuru Sub-County, providing accessible sports infrastructure for thousands of residents. The multi-purpose design ensures that various sports disciplines will be accommodated, promoting diverse sporting activities among the youth and general population.





The Thigio Stadium upgrade aligns with Kiambu County’s broader strategy to promote sporting culture among young people while providing them with modern facilities to develop their talents. The project is expected to create employment opportunities during construction and operation phases, contributing to the local economy.





Local sports enthusiasts and community leaders have lauded the county government’s investment in sports infrastructure, noting that such facilities are crucial for talent development and community cohesion. The stadium is anticipated to host inter-county competitions and serve as a training ground for aspiring athletes.

