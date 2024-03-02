ATU fresh students advised to abide by rules and regulations 



Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Accra Technical University, has advised newly admitted students to abide by the University’s rules and regulations in the pursuit of their education.

He admonished the students to take their studies seriously and avoid activities that would affect the reputation of the University.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor gave the advice in Accra during the matriculation ceremony of students to undertake programmes in Bachelor of Technology, Higher National Diploma, and Diploma certificates for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The students took the oath of matriculation administered by Dr Sylvia B.Oppong-Mensah, the Registrar of the University.

In all, almost 11,000 students have been admitted for the 2023/2024 academic year to pursue courses in Engineering and Built Environment, Applied Sciences and Arts and Business.

‘The first reason for your stay at the University is to learn and gain knowledge and skills to contribute to national development,’ he said.

Prof Acakpo

vi encouraged the students not to give up when faced with challenges in their studies, but to make conscious efforts to overcome the obstacles.

He urged them to be determined to? succeed, persevere, and have a vision for their personal growth, adding that ‘ great people do not succeed easily, they go through difficulties.’

The Professor urged the students to visit the University’s website for information and be abreast with the latest news on campus.

He announced that the University had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiry in Germany to explore an internship programme.

That, he stressed, would help the students gain international practical experience in their field of discipline.

He assured the students of the University’s enabling teaching environment to succeed and called on them to fully cooperate with management for smooth learning sessions.

Source: Ghana News Agency