Azerbaijan’s Bank ABB launches AI Conversational Banking assistants AI-nur and AI-khan

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Bank ABB, one of the leading financial institutions in the South Caucasus, has officially launched its artificial intelligence assistants AI-nur and AI-khan, making them available to all customers following a successful Beta testing phase. The new conversational AI technology represents a major step forward in the bank’s digital transformation and introduces one of the first voice-enabled AI banking solutions in Azerbaijan’s and regional banking sector.

Since becoming available to customers, AI-nur and AI-khan have demonstrated strong adoption and engagement. More than 230k users have already used the service, generating over 2.5 million interactions through the AI-powered banking assistants.

As banking continues to evolve, conversational interfaces powered by AI, including voice, are becoming an integral part of future banking models, enhancing accessibility, speed, and personalization across digital channels.

Developed as part of Bank’s strategy to build the banking ecosystem of the future, AI-nur and AI-khan enable customers to interact with banking services using natural voice commands. Customers can transfer funds between their cards and accounts or send money to others using a mobile phone number. By simply stating the recipient’s name, the AI system identifies the contact and processes the transfer, provided the number is saved in the sender’s phone contacts. Additionally, the assistants can handle essential security functions, such as blocking or reactivating cards, offering a quick response in critical situations.

According to Bank ABB, the launch of AI-nur and AI-khan demonstrates the bank’s commitment to advancing AI-driven digital banking services in Azerbaijan and the wider South Caucasus region. By integrating conversational artificial intelligence into its digital ecosystem, the bank aims to make everyday banking more intuitive, faster, and more convenient for customers.

The number of generative and predictive models applied in various directions has now reached 180, generating more than 35 million AZN in positive financial impact for the bank.

Security remains a top priority in the development of the new AI assistants. All operations performed through AI-nur and AI-khan are conducted within Bank ABB’s secure digital infrastructure, ensuring that customer data and financial transactions are protected according to the highest banking and cybersecurity standards.

Bank ABB plans to continue expanding the capabilities of AI-nur and AI-khan in the near future, introducing additional features that will allow customers to access more banking services through AI-powered interaction.

More information about Bank ABB’s modern products and services is available on the official website, and via Bank ABB’s official social media pages.

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