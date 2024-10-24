Back to office: President Paul Biya’s ‘pen’resumes work



Two days after his return to Yaounde from a forty-nine day stay abroad which sparked concern about his health, President Paul Biya has signed several decrees appointing and upgrading individuals to various ranks and positions.

His decrees on October 23, 2024, appointed men in the police force, and in the diplomatic front, the Cameroon embassy in France received a new first secretary, Mrs Melokol Georgette.

In another decree, seventy-one principal officers were confirmed eligible for promotion to the rank of police commissioner. While one-hundred and thirty-two others in a separate decree have been upgraded from police commissioner to principal police commissioner.

In a similar decree, forty seven others have been decreed recruited following diploma training into the rank of police commissioner of first echelon.

The recent appointments follow the decrees he penned down on October 22, for the forces of law and order. The change of functions cut across the air, land and sea services.

Meanwhile, colonel Jin

g Emmanuel Achu was dispatched as collaborator at the Cameroon embassy in Kinshasa, Congo, observers say the wind may soon blow into cabinet with reshuffling shadowed in upcoming days.

Source: Cameroon News Agency