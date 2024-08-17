Bafut council workers threaten strike over 7 months unpaid salaries

Workers of the Bafut council in Mezam Division, North West region are threatening to go on strike, if the Mayor does not pay their 7 months salary.

CNA has been reliably informed by one of the workers that the council is owing them since February 2024.

The informant who opted to be anonymous said they are unable to prepare their children for the upcoming academic year, due to financial constraints.

We learned the Mayor and council authorities have instead asked the workers to apply for school fees loan, a decision the workers have generally turned down.

‘Since January we haven’t received any salary. Though we work and do everything for the good of the council. I don’t know how I’m going to send my children to school come September,’ the worker said.

Despite being one of the councils that have recorded great successes in the North West region, workers of the council have continued to question Mayor Ngwakongoh’s harsh treatment, as his mandate runs out.

Source: Cameroon News Agency