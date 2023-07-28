Bamboutos SDO raises alert on imminent amba attack

The Bamboutos is one of the 8 Divisions making up the West Region of Cameroon and has about 350 000 inhabitants.

The Division is made up of 4 Subdivisions, Babadjou, Galim, Batcham, and Mbouda with 3 sharing borders with the Crisis-hit Regions of Cameroon.

The over 7-year crisis in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon indirectly directly affected the Division as some localities border to the English-speaking Regions like Zavion, Bametogoung and Matazem in Babadjou, Menfouong in Galim have been witnessing incursions from separatist fighters in recent times. Also, the Division has been hosting hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons who now make up about 20% of the population. The Division also saw 7 of its sons and daughters killed in the tragic Nacho killings that took place on July 16, 2023.

Another threat has been knocking at the doors of the Division these days as administrative and security authorities including the population, have been alerted on planned attacks allegedly by Separatists fighting in the North West region.

The attacks according to the Senior Divisional Officer for Bamboutos, David Dador Dibango, will be targeting state symbols, with the use of parcel-bomb blasts and explosives in public places such as churches, interurban transport agencies, and others.

The Senior Administrator called on the population to remain vigilant and intensify collaboration with forces of law and order to avoid such incidents.

He also called on the population to avoid public gatherings and denounce strangers with strange behaviors.

Source: Cameroon News Agency