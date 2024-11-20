Bamenda to Soon Host Modern Slaughterhouse, Construction Works to Begin 2025.



Bamenda: Bamenda, the chief town of the North-West of Cameroon, will host an industrial slaughterhouse by 2027, with construction works scheduled to begin in 2025 and a 24-month deadline for completion. The project is funded to the tune of FCFA 4.7 billion, reports from Ecomatin said.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the construction involves designing and building a modern industrial beef slaughterhouse and a cold store in Bamenda. The project will also include the supply, assembly, and commissioning of the necessary equipment, as stated in an official document from the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia).

The ministry indicates that the group of companies, Premier Enterprise and Techno Alimento group, will oversee construction works. They will also be responsible for training staff and providing technical assistance services in Cameroon. Equipment such as driving handle separators, cattle boxes for the halal ritual, safety barrier type posts, the elevator, the bleeding rail,

and road works are part of the project.

In 2023, the North-West Region produced just over 8% of the total volume of beef consumed in the country, amounting to 10,848 tons, according to the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. This production was behind regions like the Center, Littoral, and Far North, which produced significantly higher volumes. The meat production in the North-West decreased by 1% compared to 11,000 tonnes in 2022.

The government’s decision to build this slaughterhouse in the North-West aims to boost production in the region, which is currently the fourth-largest beef producer in the country, and to enhance production across the national territory.