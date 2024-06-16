

Butere: Butere MP Tindi Mwale and Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa have held a high-level consultative meeting with other local leaders to boost development efforts in the area. The meeting, held in Butere on Saturday, focused on fostering stronger ties and deepening collaboration between the county administration and the national government, with a view to uplifting the livelihoods of the people in Kakamega county.





According to Kenya News Agency, Mwale reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the county leadership, emphasising the need for unity of purpose in driving sustainable development. “Our goal is to deliver tangible results to the people of Butere. This can only be achieved through close coordination between the county leadership and national government. I am fully committed to this partnership,” said the MP.





On his part, the governor echoed the same sentiments, noting that such engagements are critical in aligning development priorities and ensuring effective service delivery. “Today’s meeting marks a renewed spirit of cooperation. By working together with our national leaders, we can scale up development projects and ensure that no one is left behind,” Barasa stated.





Key areas of discussion included infrastructure development, healthcare, youth empowerment, and economic growth. The two leaders agreed to establish a joint framework for monitoring and evaluating ongoing and upcoming projects in the constituency.





The meeting was attended by local administrators and community leaders, all of whom welcomed the renewed cooperation as a positive step toward transformative leadership. The partnership is specifically expected to unlock new opportunities and resources for the Butere constituency, cementing its place as a hub of inclusive and sustainable development within Kakamega County.

