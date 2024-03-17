Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency launches humanitarian operation in Holy City during Ramadan



Upon the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency launched in the Holy City, a humanitarian aid operation on the esplanades of Augusta Victoria (Al Mutlaa) Hospital.

This was in the presence of the director in charge of the agency’s management, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, several religious dignitaries, eminent personalities from Al-Quds, and representatives of social institutions.

The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency said, in a statement, that the operation was part of the constant High sollicitude that His Majesty King Mohammed VI provided to the city of Al-Quds and its population, through the role played by the agency, under the direct supervision of His Majesty the King, for more

than a quarter of a century to contribute to the improvement of the socio-economic situation of the inhabitants of Al-Quds and to support the city’s institutions.

These humanitarian aids consist of the distribution of 2,000 food baskets for 2,000 needy families,

including 22 basic products, some of which are for children and others for people following a specific dietary regime.

They also include the distribution of 1,000 meals daily, which helps to meet a large part of the beneficiaries’ food needs in this blessed month, especially those registered on the lists of partner associations and those admitted to hospitals or residing in shelters.

The agency has taken into consideration, in managing the food aid distribution operation, several special regulations as well as a well-defined schedule that takes into account the situation in Al-Quds, in strict compliance with the sanitary safety conditions of the products.

The beneficiaries of food baskets and meals are distributed in various neighborhoods of Al-Quds, such as al-Balda al-Qadima, Silwan , Sheikh Jarrah, the Shu’fat camp, ath-Thori, Al-Isawiya, the Qalandia camp, and Al-Ram.

