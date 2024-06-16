Bazèga Reforestation Initiative Plants 595 Medicinal Species to Bolster Local Grove



Bazèga: The Forces vives and traditional practitioners of Bazèga province have successfully planted 595 medicinal species in the provincial grove as part of the national tree day celebrations held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in Zamsé, within the commune of Kombissiri.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the initiative was spearheaded by the provincial directorate of water and forests of Bazèga, engaging traditional practitioners, local populations, and Forces vives in the planting of various medicinal species. This activity aligns with the National Tree Day (JNA) 2025 theme: “Medicinal plants: sources of health and climate resilience for communities.”

High Commissioner of Bazèga province, Téné Justine Kientéga/Ilboudo, highlighted the day’s significance in mobilizing socio-professional groups across the province to restore forests and degraded lands. She noted the effort as part of a national strategy inspired by the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, to establish medicinal plant groves in eac

h province of Burkina Faso.

The reforestation effort, supported technically by water and forestry agents under the leadership of provincial director Sanata Domo, saw the planting of local species such as néré, baobab, tamarind tree, wild date palm, gum arabic, and wild plum tree over a one-hectare area secured by a wire mesh fence.

Bernard Bingo, Technical Inspector of Services at the Ministry of the Environment and sponsor of the activity, described the reforestation day as a patriotic act and a testament to the commitment of the province’s forces and populations to support the President of Faso in promoting medicinal plants.

Lacina Yao, Advisor to the Presidency of Faso, urged the local population to collaborate with provincial authorities in maintaining the grove, ensuring the success and sustainability of the planted species.

The local community of Zamsé, as primary beneficiaries of the medicinal grove, expressed their gratitude and commitment to safeguarding the newly planted species through their vi

llage chief, ensuring the grove’s protection and growth.