‘Be wary of wealthy people who might lure you into gayism’



_: Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator, Deeper Life Bible Church, has advised the youth to be cautions of being lured into lesbianism/gayism by wealthy people for riches and power.

He said the lesbian and gay community was an occultic society, and anybody who joined such society had damaged the soul forever.

He described those sexual perversions as devilish with demonic influences and advised the Christian youth to build their trust and confidence in God.

Pastor Lugushie emphasised that with God, the future of the youth was well secured amid the global economic challenges, rising youth unemployment and moral decadence.

‘There is blessings in Jesus Christ. When you serve the Lord faithfully, you are securely protected and preserved from evil,’ he said.

Pastor Lugushie stated this when he delivered a sermon on the topic: ‘Christ still sufficient Today’ during an Easter Retreat of the Church on Good Friday.

Hundreds of young men and women drawn from the various districts are attendi

ng the four-day retreat of the church at Ayakomaso in the Sunyani West Municipality, on the theme: ‘The all-sufficient Jesus’.

The Easter Retreat created the opportunity for the young people to listen to sermons via satellite from Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

‘The devil is there to destroy you. So don’t allow those cohorts of the devil to influence you and join them. They don’t have peace and they would never have until they repent from such practices,’ he advised.

‘Sin will just destroy you so please don’t postpon your salvation now. Just make yourself available and Christ will use you’.

Source: Ghana News Agency