Belarus records 30 to 40 flights of NATO reconnaissance planes per week



Ouagadougou: Belarus records 30 to 40 flights of reconnaissance aircraft from NATO countries on its borders every week and up to 30 flights of tactical aircraft per day, the Air Force Commander announced and the country’s anti-aircraft defense, Andrei Lukyanovich, on the Belarusian television channel STV.

‘Flights of reconnaissance aircraft, which we record daily, 30-40 per week, with all the arsenal available to NATO countries. We also [see] a significant number of tactical aviation flights. Up to 30 flights per day, or even 40 to 50 during exercises with training in strike tactics against the Kaliningrad region [the westernmost of Russia] and Belarus. »

According to him, ‘there are still carriers of cruise missiles in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean whose ammunition exceeds 600 missiles capable of hitting targets on the territory of Belarus.’ Andreï Lukyanovich also mentioned the ongoing modernization of all military infrastructures in NATO countries neighboring Belarus. ‘As for Poland and the Baltic

s, five airfields, two naval bases and six training ranges have already been modernized. » Modern strike weapons and special military equipment of American and South Korean manufacture are supplied to Poland. ‘Abrams tanks, K2 Black Panther tanks. And in the near future, Poland plans to receive 32 F-35 aircraft and 96 Apache attack helicopters from the United States,’ the commander said.

Source : Burkina Information Agency