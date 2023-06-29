Belgium wants to increase cooperation with Angola

Belgium has expressed intention to increase cooperation with Angola in the sectors of port, railway and diamond.

The intention was expressed by the outgoing ambassador of that European country, Josef Smets, after an audience granted to him by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday.

Cooperation in the port field provides for the training of staff from Angola and the Southern African region.

The objective is to re-launching the Lobito corridor that crosses Angola from west to east, through the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

Josef Smets, who ends his four-year diplomatic mission in Angola, put at €600 million the exports from Angola to Belgium, while from the European country stands at €300 million.

Economic cooperation

In the economic field, stress goes to the contract between the Belgian company International Care Service and the Angolan company Unitel, signed in October 2013.

This is the first 4G roaming contract signed by an Angolan company.

In October (2013) a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BBVA Brevisco and the Angolan company GEFI – Sociedade de Gestão e Participações Financeiras (Management and Financial Holding Company).

The memorandum established the lines for the construction of a factory for the processing of fish, in Benguela.

Industry

In the industrial field, there is a contract between Cuca and Planet Europe to finance the production of work uniforms and personal protection.

The two countries also cooperate in the field of Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters and in the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)