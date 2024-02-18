Bethanny Healthcare Foundation launches Ghana Chapter



Mrs Elizabeth Akoma Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer?of Bethanny Healthcare Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in America, has inaugurated its Ghana Chapter in Asamankese in the Eastern Region to support?widows and orphans.

The event, which was held under the slogan ‘Rise and shine,’ was attended by many?widows and orphans.

Mrs Boateng, who is also a nurse, highlighted the foundation’s commitment to providing support to and sharing?her goals with?them.

Bethanny Healthcare Foundation is dedicated to empowering women who have lost their husbands by providing them with skills-based training and job opportunities to help them pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Mrs. Boateng explained that not only does it offer shelter, clothing, and food, but it also provides educational support to underprivileged children.

In addition, young individuals in need will receive training in various artisanal skills like tailoring, catering, and masonry to support their transition into adulthood.

She also stated that

the team members of the foundation would collaborate closely with orphanage homes both in and outside Asamankese, as well as partner with recognised groups like the Meboafo Foundation and the Eno Batanpa Foundation.

Rev. Samuel Asiedu Bonsu, the Country Director of Bethany Healthcare Foundation, said the foundation was committed to fairness in all its operations.

‘It will not be discriminatory in selecting widows and orphans from specific groups or orphanage homes, the foundation has come to stay for the vulnerable,’ he noted.

He emphasised the provision of health care services to promote healthy living conditions.

During the event, orphans received stationery items like books, pencils, and crayons, followed by a meal shared with the widows.

Mr Edward Honest Polley, Administrator of Saviour Children’s Foundation Home in Kasoa-Amanfrom, expressed gratitude to Mrs Boateng for her generous contribution to widows and orphans.

Source: Ghana News Agency