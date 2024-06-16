

Bobo-bois: In a festive and friendly atmosphere, sports journalists faced the National Gendarmerie team this Friday during the 3rd edition of the BF1 Foot tournament, placed under the sign of social cohesion. According to Burkina Information Agency, played over two 25-minute periods, the match held the large crowd of children, young people, and the elderly in Bobo-Bois spellbound. The enthusiasm around the pitch illustrated the extent to which sport remains a powerful force for unity and community in Burkina Faso.





On the sporting front, the journalists conceded a goal in the first half, before conceding a second goal in the dying seconds of the match. Despite the defeat (2-0), the journalists’ captain, Ali Traor©, praised the quality of the play and the spirit of brotherhood that reigned on the pitch. He even added, in a humorous tone, that “it was nice to leave the victory to the gendarmes, given their strong presence around the pitch.”





The BF1 Foot tournament aims to provide a framework for meetings and fraternization between the trades and the defense and security forces.

