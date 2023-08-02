Mr Benard Gyebi Blay, District Chief Executive of Bia West District in the Western North Region has filed his nomination to contest the Bia West constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

Mr Blay who represented the party in the 2020 parliamentary elections, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after successfully filing his nomination forms, promised that he and his supporters would run a clean campaign devoid of insults and violence.

He advised supporters of the other aspirants to do same because the party needed to be united before and after the primaries.

The Bia West constituency is among Six constituencies in the Western North Region where the NPP have no sitting members of parliament.

The DCE indicated that an internal election was not about too much talking and shouting but hard work, adding that he had worked so hard and was hopeful the delegates would reward him for his hard work by voting massively for him.

“The NDC has dominated Bia West constituency since 1993, it won all the parliamentary elections, but I made an effort in 2020 by increasing the NPP votes in previous elections from 11,000 to 19,000 votes, which should be a strong signal to NDC that the NPP can make a difference in the 2024 elections.”

Mr Blay pointed out that he had impacted the lives of many within the constituency and was optimistic of winning the parliamentary elections in order to make the party attractive especially to non-party members.

The District Chief Executive said the government had been very positive in Bia West constituency by improving upon the road network in the area.

He mentioned Nyamebekye -Tegare road and Menankwanta -Mamprusi road which had all been tarred and?the construction of Essam-Yawmatwa and Essam-Oseikojokrom roadsamong others, had improved the lives of the people in Bia West.

Mr Blay in this regard, asked the people to keep supporting the NPP for more of such infrastructure development.

The DCE called on the leadership of the party to stay united to break the 8 and was optimistic that the vice resident Mahamoud Bawumia would be sworn in as the next President in January 2025.

Nana Emuye, election committee chairman, for his part appealed to the aspirants to advise their supporters to run a clean campaign since that was an internal election but reserve their energies for the main battle against their main opponent the NDC in 2024 elections.

He promised that the committee would ensure transparency, a free and fair process among the aspirants to enhance peace and unity before during and after the parliamentary primaries.

The DCE would be contesting the parliamentary primaries with Mr Franklin Cudjoe, Bia West constituency chairman of the party who has also filed to contest the primaries.

