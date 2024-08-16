Bishop celebrates Assumption of Mary in Nguti



His Lordship Aloysius Abangalo Fondong, Bishop of Mamfe, joined parishioners of Immaculate Conception Parish Nguti in celebrating the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The feast commemorates the belief in Mary’s bodily ascension into heaven.

In his homily, Bishop Fondong emphasized the feast as a symbol of hope, encouraging parishioners to emulate Mary’s unwavering faith and availability to God’s will. He urged the congregation to prioritize humility over pride, noting that God favors the humble. The bishop concluded by emphasizing the importance of love among Christians as a reflection of their reverence for God.

Assumption Day is a Christian feast day celebrating the belief that the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, was assumed body and soul into Heaven at the end of her earthly life.

It’s celebrated on August 15th by the Catholic Church and many Protestant denominations.

Source : Cameroon News Agency