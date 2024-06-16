

Eldoret: Religious leaders from the North Rift region have issued a united call for peace, national unity, and constructive dialogue for the sake of the country’s stability and prosperity. Speaking during a press briefing in Eldoret, the bishops, led by African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Luka Maiyo, urged Kenyans to uphold constitutional values and firmly reject any actions that could incite violence or sow division.





According to Kenya News Agency, the bishops stressed the Church’s vital role in fostering healing, reconciliation, and national stability during times of uncertainty. Acknowledging recent gains made by the government, they commended efforts to advance inclusive governance, expand access to healthcare through the Social Health Authority (SHA), improve food security through agricultural reforms, and roll out affordable housing projects.





Despite these achievements, the clergy expressed alarm at rising instability and growing public frustration over economic and political challenges. ‘Two wrongs can never be right,’ the bishops warned. ‘We risk descending into anarchy, which would endanger us all.’





Additionally, they called on all Kenyans to respect the 2010 Constitution, describing it as a symbol of national unity and the outcome of a hard-fought struggle. They emphasized that preserving law and order required the commitment of every citizen. While affirming the biblical principle of respecting authority, the bishops highlighted the importance of dialogue between leaders and citizens.





They urged the government to listen to the concerns of the public and create space for open and respectful engagement. The bishops also recognized young people as vital to Kenya’s future and encouraged them to express themselves peacefully and constructively. They called on society to support youth through mentorship and policies that promote development and opportunity.





Decrying rising political intolerance, the bishops warned of the risks posed by divisive politics, pointing to the examples of Rwanda and Sudan, where minor disputes escalated into violent conflicts, and urged Kenyans to learn from history. ‘Let us learn from our neighbors and choose unity over discord,’ the statement read.





While acknowledging the media’s essential role in informing the public, the bishops raised concern about biased and inflammatory reporting. They urged media outlets to uphold accuracy and fairness, reminding journalists of their power to either promote unity or fuel division.





The bishops appealed to all Kenyans, regardless of political, ethnic, or social affiliation, to work together toward a peaceful and united future. ‘Our strength lies in our diversity,’ they stated. ‘Let us build a Kenya where everyone belongs and where hope triumphs over fear.’





The call comes amid mounting demonstrations and political unrest across various counties, with growing pressure on national leaders to initiate inclusive dialogue and address the concerns of ordinary citizens.

