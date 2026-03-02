Bitget and Obside Partner to Launch Live AI Trading Arena for Copy Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a partnership with Obside , bringing the AI Trading Arena to Bitget through copy trading. Developed by Obside, the AI Trading Arena is a live environment where advanced AI models trade real markets autonomously using real-time data. The collaboration makes Obside’s AI traders available exclusively for copy trading on Bitget Futures.

The AI Trading Arena has been operating for over three months as a transparent, real-time benchmark for AI-driven trading performance. Through the partnership, Bitget users can copy AI traders that have already been tested through real market conditions, including volatility and drawdowns. Select AI traders in the Arena have delivered net performance exceeding 70 percent over multiple months, while maintaining controlled risk profiles. Access to copy trading was opened only after sufficient live trading history was established, reflecting a structured approach to user protection and transparency.

“AI trading is moving beyond simulation and into live market environments,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The AI Trading Arena offers users a way to follow AI-driven strategies with observable track records, operating under real conditions. This partnership allows Bitget users to engage with AI trading in a way that is transparent and grounded in live performance.”

Copy trading of Obside’s AI traders is available exclusively on Bitget Futures, initially covering Bitcoin (BTCUSDT), Gold (XAUUSDT), and Nvidia (NVDAUSDT). The selected assets reflect a deliberate focus on liquidity, market depth, and varied market dynamics, allowing users to observe AI behavior across different asset classes.

“The Arena was built to evaluate how AI performs when exposed to real markets, not historical data,” said Benjamin Sultan, Co-founder of Obside and former trader at a hedge fund. “Partnering with Bitget allows these live AI traders to be accessed by a broader audience, while preserving the transparency and structure that define the Arena.”

The partnership reflects Bitget’s continued expansion of intelligent trading infrastructure within the broader UEX framework. The convergence of AI, multi-asset access, and transparent execution continues to shape how traders engage with global markets. By combining Bitget’s copy trading ecosystem with Obside’s live AI Trading Arena, the collaboration introduces a new category of market participation, where AI-driven strategies can be observed and followed in real time.

