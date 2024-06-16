Bitget Integrates xStocks to Bring Wall Street to Web3 with Tokenized Stocks on Onchain

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced support for tokenized stocks via its Onchain platform, following an integration with xStocks that bridges traditional equities into the crypto ecosystem. This development enables crypto users to gain exposure to top listed MNCs through a blockchain-native interface without relying on traditional channels.

The tokenized stock offerings include a range of trending giant conglomerates such as Tesla (TSLAx), Nvidia (NVDAx), Microstrategy (MSTRx), SP500 (SPYx), Circle (CRCLx), and Apple (AAPLx). These assets, issued by xStocks, replicate the value of their real-world assets and can now be accessed and traded directly through Bitget Onchain. The integration provides a functional convergence of legacy finance with crypto infrastructure, offering enhanced accessibility to markets that have long been limited by geographic, regulatory, and operational constraints.

Bitget Onchain, launched in early 2025, is a cross between a centralized exchange user experience and decentralized asset exposure. It allows users to interact with on-chain assets directly from their Bitget spot account, removing the need for separate wallets, private key management, or external bridges. With support for ecosystems like Solana, Base, and BNB Smart Chain, Bitget Onchain enables real-time trading of hundreds of tokens, paired with intelligent analytics, gas control, and automated order types.

Through this integration with xStocks, Bitget Onchain extends its functionality beyond native crypto tokens, enabling near-continuous trading of tokenized equities with instant settlement. This removes the limitations of conventional markets, where trading hours are fixed and access may depend on location or regulatory approval. The 24/7 model adopted by xStocks allows users to trade outside of standard market windows, catering to a digitally native generation that operates beyond the boundaries of traditional financial centers.

“We’re entering a new phase of market access, one where crypto, stocks, and traditional finance don’t compete, they coexist and complement each other. At Bitget, the goal is to make this convergence seamless. With tokenized equities on Onchain, we’re giving users the ability to move between asset classes with the speed and flexibility of Web3, while still connecting to the value of traditional markets. This is how we see CeDeFi evolving: it’s an easier alternative that has fewer blockades, and higher chances of adoption,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Tokenized stocks offered via Bitget Onchain retain many of the same characteristics as their real-world versions, while leveraging blockchain’s decentralization. Users benefit from faster settlement times, transparent ownership tracking, and the ability to interact with tokenized equities alongside crypto assets all within a unified platform. The assets are also freely transferable, and xStocks’ framework majorly lowers transaction fees that are often present in traditional equity markets.

The integration allows users to execute trades using advanced features like limit orders, gas and slippage controls, and price alerts—tools not typically available for stock trading outside centralized brokerages. Asset data, including charts, liquidity, and ownership distribution, is presented in real time, supporting more informed decisions. Unlike traditional brokers, there are no transaction fees for buying or selling these tokenized stocks, and the assets remain freely transferable.

By bridging digital and traditional assets, Bitget Onchain eases global equity participation and as it provides for a new generation of investors seeking faster, round-the-clock access to markets. Bitget Onchain’s support for tokenized stocks creates a practical and scalable route to asset diversification for crypto users.

To access, xstocks on Bitget Onchain please visit here .

